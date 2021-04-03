Spring dances return with twist: Maintain 3 feet of social distance

Prom season is coming back this year, with a pandemic twist: Valley school districts are allowing for in-person events, but exercising caution for health safety reasons.
In-person, but not too close.
That’s the mantra delivered by the state’s Department of Health (DOH) this week as it adjusted its guidelines to match CDC requirements, particularly in reducing the recommended social distance space from 6 feet to 3 feet in counties with moderate or low community spread of COVID-19.
Montour and Northumberland counties both are in the substantial spread category and, if nothing changes between now and prom day, would have to maintain the original 6 feet of social distancing, according to the state guidance.
DOH has not addressed school dances specifically in the guidance.
“Well ... that is a challenge,” said Jennifer Polinchock, Lewisburg School District Superintendent. “The worrisome issue is with the people who have to quarantine because of exposure. This all comes down to cohorts and common groups of kids who may be so we don’t have so many kids in quarantine.
“We are also looking at COVID testing before the prom as one measure of assurance that the kids attending are not positive for COVID,” she said.
Some indoors
Some schools are holding their proms indoors — such as Line Mountain High School at the Silver Moon in Lewisburg.
Danville High will hold its prom under a tent on their grounds on May 8.
Danville Superintendent Ricki Boyle said, “Outside guests will be allowed into the prom. There is a form that the guest must complete and as part of that we are asking the guest on the evening of the prom to attest to the following statement: I attest that I nor anyone in my household has not had any of the following symptoms in the last 14 days: sore throat, cough, chills, body aches for unknown reasons, shortness of breath for unknown reasons, loss of smell, loss of taste, fever at or greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit.”
The Selinsgrove Junior/Senior Prom will be held at the Selinsgrove Intermediate School on May 1, and Jankowski said the district will provide further details for health and safety procedures leading up to that date.
The Mifflinburg prom is being planned for May 1. “We do a promenade procession,” said Daniel Lichtel, superintendent, Mifflinburg School District, “that will start at the Mifflinburg Area High School at 6 pm, and then the Prom will follow from 7:30-11:00. This year, the prom is being planned to occur at One Barn Farm, which is an off-campus site in Mifflinburg.”
Silver Moon is hosting the Line Mountain prom.
“Silver Moon follows the state guidelines that are or will be in place,” said Line Mountain Superintendent David Campbell. “They are the host we are their guests and will follow the rules.”
Parent-hosted
At the Warrior Run District, parents (as of April 2) planned to host a prom May 1, said Superintendent Alan Hack.
“The prom will not be affiliated with the school district,” he said. “However, the parents have been strongly encouraged to enforce mitigation efforts in order to maintain the health and safety of our students. This is particularly important as many senior activities will be occurring throughout the month of May.”
Parents/caregivers/families of Milton students are also hosting a prom this year, said School District Superintendent Cathy Keegan. It is planned for May 8 at The Cellars and Brookpark Farm, in Lewisburg.
“The school district is not involved with the planning of this event,” Keegan said on Thursday. “Our health and safety plan is a public document which can be found on our website as a resource. We would be happy to answer any questions they may have about the plan or provide them with the contact information for our Department of Health contact.”
Meanwhile, seniors are looking forward to an in-person prom this year.
It’s a right of passage for students to have a senior prom, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into the plans last year.
“As the senior class president,” said Selinsgrove High School’s Emeline Snook, “I was extremely disappointed to not be able to host the prom last year. I think the thought of having any type of normalcy at all is reassuring. On a scale 1-10 on how excited students are to have end-of-the-year events, I would say 11.”
Selinsgrove classmate Madison Stebila, also a senior, said, “I believe most students look forward to activities such as prom and graduation. I am so fortunate to be in a school district that is allowing us to have these opportunities while still following the different social distancing guidelines.”
Fellow senior Asli Lawrence, of Selinsgrove, said she personally views prom (and graduation) to be the crowning achievement of a high school career.
“It is the reward of four years of hard work and the end of a journey,” Lawrence said. “Students in the Selinsgrove area view both events especially as must-haves.”
Lewisburg High School senior Ryan Shabahang said, “We are holding our prom on May 8 and for the most part it is going to be outside. We are planning on renting a dance floor and using a tent that the district has. Putting it outside the cafeteria and having some food inside the cafeteria but pretty much setting up tables outside for people to eat socially distant. We are planning to rent space heaters to keep it warm because even though it is in May it could be cold at night.”
Shabahang said he went to a local store to rent his eveningwear.
There are lots of people going out to buy dresses in person in Lewisburg, said McKenna Mowry, a senior at Lewisburg High. “Socially distancing, of course, which is sort of weird. I know people who are also ordering dresses online but it is nice to see all of my friends, with guys or girls just excited to do something together this spring.”
Local businesses welcoming
Young women and men are coming back in-person to Valley shops for their dresses, and tuxedos, respectively.
Red is the hot color this year, said Pamela Carper, owner of Bridal By J, in Selinsgrove.
The two styles of dresses most popular, Carper said, are “simple and elegant, and then sequined dresses.”
“Things are looking good this year,” Carper said. “Our prom business is steady and improving. Schools are having proms at different venues. More and more girls are coming in last minute because they were still uncertain whether or not there was going to be an in-person. There has been a lot of last-minute girls coming in, but we still have a good variety of prom dresses available.”
Mary Jo Snyder was helping her son Damian Catherman, a junior at Selinsgrove High School, pick out his prom tuxedo at Bridal By J in Selinsgrove on Friday.
Catherman said he was looking forward to his first prom, and said he wasn’t worried about it.
“We didn’t know if there was going to be a prom,” Snyder said. “Up until recently we really weren’t sure.”
Catherman said he was looking for a dark tuxedo.
“We really didn’t have a homecoming, so I thought they might cancel the prom too” he said.
Jessica Robinson, a senior at Williamsport High was also shopping at the Selinsgrove store on Friday.
Robinson said she was excited about having a prom this year “because we had ours taken away last year.”
Last year’s prom was canceled before she had a chance to get a prom dress, she said.
Her prom is the day after graduation, “so that we won’t have to quarantine.”
“I’m not really nervous about the prom,” she said. “We need a time to relax and chill.”
At Fusion: Formal and Bridal, in Lewisburg, manager and seamstress Ciara Voneida, said “we have seen an influx of girls looking for dresses and business has been great.
“We’re really glad that these girls are willing to come in,” Voneida said. “They are ready. We’ve definitely had a ton of girls in here and from a seamstress’ standpoint, I’m probably going to be sleeping in the shop. It’s been wild. It’s been fun. They are really excited to at least do something this year.”
At Fusion, Voneida said, “we’re doing our best to make things normal again.”
Appointments are not required at the shop, she said.
“We’re telling girls, come in. Bring your masks. Bring your friends. We’ll make it work,” Voneida said.
The shattered glass effect on dresses is something girls are wanting this year, Voneida said.
“We are seeing a lot of things that harken back to late 1990s, early 2000s. We are seeing a lot of reds, dusty blue. I love that these girls are deciding for themselves what they feel comfortable in regardless of what anyone else is wearing.”
The shop also has tuxedos and “we have so many options for them,” she said.
Daily Item reporters Eric Scicchitano, Justin Strawser and Marcia Moore and photographer Robert Inglis contributed to this report.