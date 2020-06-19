SUNBURY — Squeeze-In co-owners Chris and Robert Snyder created a three-minute video, provided some financial information and collected $3,000 from the PA 30 Day Fund.
"It was enjoyable," said Chris Snyder of the application process to receive the forgivable loan. The nonprofit group was created to help struggling small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The short video was produced by his 16-year-old daughter, Kayleigh, and features Snyder and his father in the small 448 Market St. restaurant.
Eligible businesses must employ between three and 30 people, be owned by a Pennsylvania resident and in operation in the state for at least one year.
One of the eight founding board members, Jeff Bartos, a former Republican lieutenant governor candidate, said he was spurred to establish the fund by a friend, Pete Snyder, who is no relation to Chris or Robert. Pete launched a similar nonprofit in Virginia to support small businesses through the pandemic.
"On March 16 my business was shut down," said Bartos, who employs seven people at his real estate development company in Montgomery County. He received a Paycheck Protection Program loan but Snyder pushed him to get involved with helping businesses that don't qualify for a PPP loan to meet payroll and pay other bills.
At Snyder's urging, Bartos partnered with the University of Pennsylvania and community business leaders to develop an application process and raise money. Within a few days of launching the website on May 6, PA 30 Day Fund had raised more than $100,000 to help keep small entrepreneurs afloat during the health crisis.
As of Thursday, 1,296 applications had been received, more than 200 loans had been approved for businesses in 26 counties and the fund continues to grow with a recent $1 million matching grant, Bartos said.
The Squeeze-In so far is the only business in Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties that has received funding, he said.
Chris Snyder said he's used some of the $3,000 to provide a free meal to teachers in the Sunbury area and will be using the rest to purchase inventory for the two related businesses at the same location, the Dip-In ice cream shop and Duck-In entertainment area, when they are allowed to reopen.
"The Squeeze-In has been in business for 75 years. We truly are part of the community," said Robert Snyder.
Businesses are more likely to receive the loan that does not have to be repaid if they have an impact on the community and could survive the pandemic, Bartos said.
"In the midst of (the pandemic) we are seeing the goodness in people," he said of the many people who are donating to the effort to community businesses in operation. "There's so much work left to do. "
For more information, to apply for funding or to donate to the effort, visit www.pa30dayfund.com