There were nearly 2,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania — including four in the Valley — on Thursday, the largest single-day increase since the state began tracking data last month.
After two days of sharp increases in deaths related to the novel coronavirus, the state confirmed another 29 deaths, pushing the statewide total to 338.
There are now 18,228 cases — up, 1,989 from Wednesday — in Pennsylvania and 87,374 negative tests.
There is still just one death in the four Valley counties — one confirmed two weeks ago in Snyder County. There are 65 confirmed cases, including two deaths, in Columbia County, according to state health officials.
In the Valley, there are 69 confirmed cases: 25 in Montour County, 24 in Northumberland, 11 in Union and 9 in Snyder. Union County has three new cases since Wednesday.
The state is also releasing county-level data for hospital beds, ventilators available and in use and number of patients hospitalized.
There are, 2,033 people hospitalized statewide due to coronavirus, and 600 of them are on ventilators. In Montour County, five COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, one in Northumberland and none in Union County.
LCB adding workers
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said Thursday it might open additional fulfillment centers to handle tremendous demand for its new online sales program.
The online system has been getting upwards of 2 million page hits a day since it launched last week, but the vast majority of would-be customers have been unable to place an order because of the program's lack of fulfillment capacity.
The program filled about 1,800 orders per day this week, said board spokeswoman Elizabeth Brassell. Over its first eight days, the online system processed about 9,600 orders for 48,000 bottles worth nearly $900,000.
Pennsylvania’s state-controlled liquor stores and distribution system rang up about $2.7 billion in sales last year.
The state’s brick-and-mortar liquor stores have been shut down since March 17.
Field hospitals
State officials are making plans to open a mass testing site and a field hospital in northeastern Pennsylvania amid worrisome growth in confirmed cases of coronavirus in that part of the state.
Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the field hospital will be located in East Stroudsburg, in Monroe County. Monroe, Lehigh and Luzerne counties have the state's highest rates of infection.
A field hospital in Allegheny County is also planned.
Philadelphia has been setting up a field hospital at Temple University, while Delaware and Chester counties are setting one up at Glen Mills school in the suburbs.
Meanwhile, mass testing sites in Montgomery County and Philadelphia are shutting down because the federal government will no longer fund them. The Department of Health said other testing sites continue to operate.
Inmate visits
The Department of Corrections said Thursday it is now canceling inmate visits at state prisons indefinitely as a result of COVID-19.
The state’s prison visitation program has been shut down since March 13 as corrections officials seek to prevent the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. The shutdown was originally slated to last 14 days, then was extended until April 10. To date, the prison system has reported seven cases in one prison.
Inmates are allowed video visits and are getting additional free phone calls and emails.a