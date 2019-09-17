Five Valley communities will receive state funding for flood mitigation efforts.
The Commonwealth Financing Authority, via the Flood Mitigation program, will send more than $1.3 million to the Valley to cover the projects.
Upper Augusta Township in Northumberland County has been awarded $468,890 and Middleburg Borough in Snyder County will receive $348,300 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority via the Flood Mitigation program, according to a joint statement from state Sen. John Gordner and state Reps. Lynda Schlegel Culver and David Rowe.
Augusta Township will use the funds to address issues along Little Shamokin Creek, including tree and debris removal, building 34 multi-log vane deflectors and stabilizing the streambank.
The total project cost is $573,795.
"Flash flooding and ice jams have been prevalent for this area," said Culver. "In collaboration with Upper Augusta Township and other community partners, the implementation of phase 1 will start the process of alleviating these issues into the future."
Middleburg Borough will use its grant to make repairs to the Stumps Run flood protection system. The entire project will cost an estimated $409,000 and include the installation of retaining walls and fencing.
Borough Administrator Elizabeth Paige said improvements are aimed at reducing the flooding of a portion of Market Street and property near the center of town.
"I am excited to be able to help deliver such a substantial project in my first official week representing the people of Snyder County," Rowe said.
Both communities partnered with SEDA-Council of Governments in applying for the grants.
"Stormwater management is a constant challenge in the communities of our region," said SEDA-COG Executive Director Bill Seigel.
The CFA also approved Danville's request for the reallocation of funding to the Upper Susquehanna River and Hospital Run Levee Modifications Project, according to Gordner and state Rep. Kurt A. Masser.
As a result of unforeseen construction conditions found during the project, costs to complete the project increased. Borough officials requested a change in scope which will allow them to redirect the $200,000 in grant funding approved for the Mahoning Creek project toward the completion of the levee raising project.
“This levee project is a very high priority for the Borough of Danville,” said Gordner. “The additional funds that are being reallocated towards the completion of this project will enable the borough to comply with FEMA requirements, better protect residents from the threat of flooding and remove the burden on many residents from obtaining costly flood insurance.”
Kulpmont Borough awarded $44,455 to replace all of the corrugated metal piping under Fir Street. Total cost of the project is estimated to be $52,300.
Additionally, Mahoning Township was awarded $239,400 to cover the costs of creating open natural channels with the installation of new streambanks at the confluence North Blizzards Run and South Blizzards Run.