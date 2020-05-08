On a day when two dozen Pennsylvania counties moved into Gov. Tom Wolf's yellow phase of reopening, state health officials announced 1,323 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, the largest increase this week.
Additionally, the Department of Health announced another 200 deaths for a total of 1,158 over the past four days.
The deaths took place over the past several weeks. The Health Department has been reconciling its records with data provided by hospitals, health care systems, municipal health departments and long-term care centers.
With Friday's new deaths, the state has now seen 3,616 residents die from the novel coronavirus. Of the deaths statewide, 2,458 are related to nursing or personal care homes, more than two-thirds of all deaths statewide.
Statewide, there have been 54,238 confirmed cases. All six of the Valley's new cases have been confirmed in Northumberland County.
There have been 241 total cases in the Valley: 118 in Northumberland, 50 in Montour, 40 in Union and 33 in Snyder. Snyder County has not had a new case since April 26; Montour County's last confirmed case was May 3.
According to state data, 2,429 state residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. That total is an increase of 279 from Thursday's data release. There are 511 residents on ventilators, down six from Thursday. Eleven Valley residents are on ventilators today, 10 in Montour and 1 in Union.
State Health officials also said Friday that 216,231 negative tests have been conducted.
Bars and restaurants
Bars and restaurants in counties that have been minimally impacted by the coronavirus are asking to be allowed to seat customers again — but outside.
Even as Wolf eases pandemic restrictions in dozens of counties, dine-in service is still off-limits at eateries statewide.
A trade association for restaurants and bars that have liquor licenses wants Wolf to loosen restrictions on establishments in the so-called “yellow” zone, which are counties where Wolf has lifted stay-at-home orders and allowed retailers to reopen. Those bars and restaurants should be able to open decks, patios and courtyards, at up to 50% of the outdoor maximum seating capacity and with tables at least 6 feet apart, the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association said.
Parking lots also could be used to offer limited seating, roped off with a single entry point, while the bars and restaurants could offer live entertainment, with restrictions on noise levels, the group said.
As the virus continues to ebb, the association said it wants establishments to be able to seat patrons inside, with the same social-distancing rules as outside.
Dental care
Some elective dental procedures can resume statewide, the state health secretary announced Friday, though cleanings and other routine dental care are still off-limits.
Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine revised their business closure orders to lift the prohibition on “non-urgent and non-emergent” dental procedures.
Dentists and staff must have personal protective equipment and use infection control practices that adhere to federal guidance, Levine said. And all patients must be screened for symptoms of the virus before arriving.
“This isn’t a return to routine dentistry,” Levine said.
Driver's license centers
Limited services are now available at three PennDOT Driver License Centers in Yellow Phase counties, including the center in Selinsgrove.
Beginning Friday, driver's license centers in Selinsgrove, Erie and Williamsport all opened with limited business. Hours of operation at all these Driver License Centers will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. will be designated times for customers 60 years or older.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at all locations.