HARRISBURG — Nearly 6,800 kits of naloxone to Pennsylvanians over the two-week distribution at 95 locations across the state as part of Stop Overdoses in Pa.: Get Help Now Week. This is the latest initiative by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration to get help for residents suffering from an opioid-use disorder.
Naloxone is a medication that does not harm the individual it is administered to and is used to reverse an overdose caused by an opioid by blocking the effects of opioids on the brain. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine issued a standing order prescription to get naloxone at a pharmacy for anyone who may need it.
Since November 2014, more than 25,000 people have been revived with naloxone by police officers and EMS providers in Pennsylvania.
