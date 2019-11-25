LEWISBURG — A $17,250 state grant has been awarded to the Bucknell University Small Business Development Center to help economic recovery efforts following the closure of Wood-Mode Inc.
The money is part of a $26.5 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Neighborhood Assistance Program promoting collaborations among businesses, nonprofit organizations and residences to aid distressed or low-income areas.
On May 13, 938 people lost their jobs when the custom cabinet manufacturing plant in Kreamer was shut down after owners Robert and Brooks Gronlund were unable to find a buyer or secure more funding to keep operating the 77-year business.
The closure nearly doubled Snyder County’s unemployment rate.
Steve Stumbris, director of the Small Business Development Center, said the need is “critical” despite the reopening of the plant in September under new ownership. About 250 former employees have been rehired.
Stumbris estimates about 500 former Wood-Mode Inc. employees are still unemployed.
“We are mindful of this as well of the layoffs occurring at ACF Industries in Milton, and this programming will be open to employees displaced there too, as well as to the nearby small business owners who will feel this impact,” he said.
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said he appreciates the financial aid but questioned how a grant of less than $20,000 can have a “substantive” impact. “It’s an important, obviously, but I would think it would require a little more of an investment to make an impact.”
Stumbris said the grant will give tax credits to Northumberland National Bank, Fulton Bank and M&T Bank to the initiative that will provide educational programs, training and other services to displaced workers, as well as employees impacted by the plant shutdown.
Bucknell students will work as consultants and research assistants.
“They’ll have a chance to help us develop educational and reference materials for our outreach programs, and support the off-site workshops too — directly interacting with the community participants,” he said.