State officials approved seven new low-interest loans — including three for Valley businesses — through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to help with the purchase of technology and equipment, provide early intervention and adult care services to Pennsylvanians, create a new Commercial Driver License certification center, and support the creation of new full-time jobs across the commonwealth.
“The funding awarded will help businesses in six Pennsylvania counties — businesses that serve as a snapshot of the growth we are seeing across the commonwealth — better serve their customers and communities,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “My administration is committed to supporting businesses of all sizes as they grow and evolve, and this funding will help these companies launch new services, save money, and operate more efficiently.”
Two of the loans are for businesses in Northumberland County.
The largest — $475,000 — was approved for Custom Container Solutions, LLC., which is moving to the Milton Industrial Park and adding 36 jobs. Custom Container Solutions (CCS) purchased the former Crest Homes building at 201 N. Industrial Park Road and committed to investing at least $5.5 million in its expansion. The new equipment will allow the company to add additional product lines such as compactors, gondola trailers and hoists, and will include plasma tables, a small can production line system, welding equipment, crane modifications, and other equipment. The loan is for 10 years.
SJR-JLC, LLC and Reis Holdings, LLC, were approved for a $164,000 PIDA loan, at a 2.75 percent interest rate for 15 years to purchase the real estate of the Professional Driver’s Academy located in Milton. The property includes a 20.25-acre area used for driver training and a 4,196-square-foot office building.
In Snyder County, Almond Tree Senior Solutions was approved for a $29,000 PIDA loan at a 2.75 percent fixed interest rate for three years. The funding will assist in the expansion of the company’s services to allow for the startup of an adult day services center at a newly leased 20,000-square-foot facility located in Monroe Township.