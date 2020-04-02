The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has extended the statewide judicial emergency keeping courts generally closed through April 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The emergency order was initially issued on March 16 through April 3.
The extension was made at the urging of the Department of Health, according to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts release.
In addition, president judges are authorized to declare a judicial emergency in their judicial districts through May 31 if they deem it necessary.
