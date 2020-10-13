All four Valley counties are in the state's substantial level of community transmission and Northumberland County has the state's highest testing positivity rate according to the state Department of Health's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, which was updated Tuesday.
The dashboard's latest data shows — measured from Oct. 2-8 — Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties all rank in the top six in terms of community transmission. Northumberland County's positive test rate dropped to 8.6 percent in the most recent seven-day window, but it is the highest in the state. Centre County, which has been hit hard by cases at Penn State's main campus, was second in test rate at 7.6 percent.
It is the third week in a row the number of cases in Northumberland County has been in the substantial level. It is the second consecutive week for Montour and Snyder counties. According to guidance from the state Department of Education, schools in counties with substantial growth for two consecutive weeks are recommended to go to full remote learning. At the moderate level, the state recommends “blended learning model or full remote learning model.”
A release from Gov. Tom Wolf's office noted that "the departments of Education and Health will speak with school district representatives in these counties to discuss the implications of this level of transmission."
This week, students at Milton Area School District's middle and high schools are attending remotely until Thursday after positive tests were tied to the middle school.
Danville Area School District has used a hybrid bridge model for the last five weeks for high school students — with half of the student body attending every other day based on last names and learning remotely on days they aren’t in school. The district has extended the model through the end of November. This week, the primary school is going remote after positive tests in that school.
After a positive test at Chief Shikellamy Elementary school, Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said Health officials recommended keeping the school open.
The state uses two metrics —incidence rate and testing positivity rate — to recommend schools in counties with high rates shift to full remote or a hybrid learning model. Centre County once again has the highest incident rate (262.9), followed by Union County (205.4), Montour (186.4), Northumberland (152.6), Bradford (151.2) and Snyder (111.0).
Northumberland County's positivity rate was 8.6 percent. Montour County's dropped from 6.2 percent to 6.0 percent, Snyder's dropped from 7.8 percent to 4.9 percent while Union's went from 0.9 percent to 2.9 percent.
There are 1,132 more cases in the latest seven-day window measured statewide, 7,269 up from 6,137, an incidence rate of 56.8 cases. The statewide percent-positivity went up from 3.7% to 3.9% last week. Fourteen counties were flagged by the state for having a positivity rate of at least 5.0 percent, including Northumberland and Montour.
Substantial growth is more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of more than 10 percent. Moderate growth is 10 to 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5 to 10 percent. Low growth is an incidence rate of fewer than 10 cases and a positivity rate of less than five percent.
The statewide average for daily hospitalizations also jumped last week from, 507.4 to 654.1, while the number of patients being treated on ventilators increased its daily average by nearly 15 to 75.9.