State, local agencies urge motorists to be responsible during holiday weekend

DANVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Highway Safety Network and police from Danville and Mahoning Township teamed up to promote safe driving over the holiday weekend at Tee to Green Golf Center in Danville on Tuesday.
Motorists were warned of a Labor Day Impaired Driving Crackdown which will run through Sept. 2. Participants discussed planned roadway patrols and demonstrated sobriety checks using impairment goggles.
“Through enforcement efforts with the regional DUI Task Force in Columbia-Montour county, our goal is for everyone to go out and have a good time and be safe,” said Danville Police Chief Eric Gill.
According to PennDOT, there were 33 crash fatalities in Pennsylvania during Labor Day weekend last year. 13 were alcohol-related and seven were related to drugs.
Although alcohol-related fatalities were responsible for more than 25 percent of all traffic fatalities in the state last year, impaired driving enforcement covers more than just alcohol impairment. Law enforcement also works to identify motorists impaired by illegal, over-the-counter or prescription drugs during these crackdowns.
“Remember that vehicle crashes, property damage, penalties and fines are 100 percent preventable. It all comes down to the driver’s decisions,” said Dave Everly, who works with the Highway Safety Network.