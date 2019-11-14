State and local representatives met for an hour with three staff members from the state Attorney General's Office Thursday to discuss concerns from former Wood-Mode Inc. employees about their health care and pensions.
"They would not confirm or deny that they are investigating," said Sunbury attorney Joel Wiest, who was joined at the meeting in Harrisburg by state Reps. Lynda Schlegel Culver and David Rowe, state Sen. John Gordner's Chief of Staff Joshua Funk and Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz.
"It went exactly how I thought it would," said Kantz, who didn't expect to learn anything from the investigator, but was pleased to have their attention. "We presented our case. I made the point that it's not just the people of Snyder County who are affected."
The state officials were provided complaints, including more than 40 Wiest that has received from former employees, of alleged insurance fraud and questions about employee pensions that were raised following the sudden shutdown of the custom cabinet manufacturing plant in Kreamer on May 13. The closure put 938 people out of work.
Former Wood-Mode Inc. owners Robert and Brooks Gronlund, both of Lewisburg, closed the plant after failing to find a buyer or secure more funding to keep the 77-year-old business afloat.
Less than one week later, all the employees were informed that health and welfare benefits would end immediately. Earlier this month, former employees were further stunned to learn their medical benefits ended more than a month before the plant closed because the money withheld from their paychecks to cover the benefit provided by Geisinger Health Plan was not paid by their former employer.
In a letter sent to the former Wood-Mode Inc. employees, Geisinger Health Plan said the company stopped payment on April 8 and any claims made after that date may have to be paid out of pocket.
"If someone broke the law, they should be dealt with. If no one broke the law, the employees should know that, too," Kantz said.
In the event the state is investigating the complaints and any wrongdoing, civil or criminal, is alleged, it could take more than a year to come out, said Wiest.
"It's a process," he said. "Time will tell."
Culver said having the meeting was significant.
"We got the information to the appropriate authorities and have to let the system work. It's the hardest part, waiting and not knowing," she said.