More than 21,000 Pennsylvanians have confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 90 in the Valley, according to the latest data released by the state Department of Health.
State officials announced 1,676 new cases on Saturday, pushing the statewide total to 21,655. There have been another 78 deaths statewide. There are no new deaths in the Valley — which has seen just one total, in Snyder County — while the state total has reached 494.
There are 98,498 patients who have tested negative to date.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available online at www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. Statewide, 2,218 people are hospitalized and 623 patients are on ventilators. Four ventilators are being used on coronavirus patients — three in Montour County and one in Union County, according to state data.
Northumberland County now has 31 cases, up two with the latest data release. Montour County remains steady at 29, while Snyder County increased four to 16 and Union County added two more confirmed cases.
Limits in stores
Starting Monday, GIANT grocery stores will limit the number of customers in its stores at one time as part of ongoing efforts to provide a safe shopping environment for both customers and employees.
The number of customers permitted will vary by location, determined by several factors including occupancy and selling square feet. The company is also asking customers to limit the size of shopping parties to one member per household as much as possible.
To manage customer occupancy limits, a store employee will be stationed at the front entrance tracking shopper flow. When the store has reached capacity, customers will be asked to form a line outside, while observing social distancing. As customers exit, customers in line will be allowed in the store.
Giant had previously implemented one entrance, one exit protocols, one-way aisles and register queuing in all its stores.
Unemployment
Gov. Tom Wolf says the state labor department has started sending out expanded federal unemployment compensation payments provided by the coronavirus relief package approved by Congress.
The measure temporarily provides an additional $600 per week and makes self-employed, independent contractors and gig workers eligible for benefits. It also extends unemployment compensation benefits for an additional 13 weeks.
The federal benefits are in addition to Pennsylvania’s regular unemployment benefit, which is about half of a person’s full-time weekly income up to $572 per week for 26 weeks.
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry issued the first $600 payments Friday, and officials said eligible people who filed biweekly claims for the week ending April 4 and who received their regular unemployment compensation payment should expect to see the additional money either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
A measure signed by the governor last month waives the one-week waiting period for filing for unemployment compensation as well as the job search and work registration requirements.