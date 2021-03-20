Pennsylvania is making it easier for farmer's markets to expand their consumer base by taking advantage of free electronic benefit transfer equipment that accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from recipients.
Pennsylvania is home to nearly 1,000 farmers' markets and on-farm markets, however only 48 — less than 5 percent — are registered to accept SNAP benefits.
“Farmers' markets who don’t accept SNAP are missing an opportunity to serve their community by providing those who rely on the benefits with access to nutritious, local food,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Not only does accepting SNAP benefit your community, but it benefits you, the farmer. It’s an opportunity to increase your sales.”
The Department of Human Services, Redding said, was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to support access to fresh, healthy foods for SNAP recipients while supporting Pennsylvania’s agricultural economy.
Interested market owners should apply to be an authorized SNAP retailer through FNS. Once authorized to accept SNAP, vendors can contact Pennsylvania’s electronic benefit transfer (EBT) provider Conduent at 1-888-736-6328 to request free wireless processing equipment. The grant also covers set-up costs and one year of SNAP transaction fees.
"Becoming an authorized SNAP retailer is a common-sense way to help small businesses grow their consumer base and to support families so they can keep food on the table," said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller.
“We want to do everything we can to help families who are feeling this economic strain most acutely and small businesses that have had to weather the last year of economic uncertainty," Miller said, "which is why we are so proud to offer this opportunity. I strongly encourage farmers markets across Pennsylvania to apply to be an authorized SNAP retailer.”
By taking advantage of the opportunity for free EBT equipment to accept SNAP through the Department of Human Services, farmers' markets can offer a new avenue for Pennsylvanians who rely on SNAP to spend their benefits on fresh, nutritious food. For market operators, there is no difference in accepting SNAP than accepting debit or credit transactions and SNAP benefits cover the full price that any consumer would pay at market for products.
“Throughout the pandemic, managers of farmers markets and on-farm markets who redeem SNAP benefits have reported their redemption numbers have, in most cases, doubled from previous years,” added Brian Moyer, executive director of the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Association. “This reflects the critical role that these markets play as an essential source of food and nutrition in our communities and the wireless EBT equipment makes SNAP redemption easier to use for outdoor community farmers markets.”
SNAP helps more than 1.8 million Pennsylvanians, including children, people with disabilities, older adults, and working Pennsylvanians, expand purchasing power to ensure their household has enough food to avoid going hungry, according to a news release from Redding's office.
For more information on food security in Pennsylvania including information about resources, visit agriculture.pa.gov/foodsecurity.