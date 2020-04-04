Another 34 people died in Pennsylvania from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 136, as state health officials confirmed 1,597 new positive cases as of Saturday morning.
As the number of confirmed cases rose by 18 percent, with 10,017 cases in 64 counties, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine stressed the importance of staying home or wearing a mask and practicing social distancing if out in public.
The one confirmed COVID-19-related death to date in the Valley was last week in Snyder County, which so far has six confirmed cases. Montour County has the most cases, at 19, followed by nine cases in Northumberland County and five in Union County.
Health officials said the state has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment, ventilators, and ICU beds and is purchasing more in the event of a rise in COVID-19 cases, which Levine said is expected to occur.
"There is no evidence the virus is slowing down. The key is to limit that surge and the best way is through social distancing," she said. "In a lot of ways, it's up to you."
A majority of the Pennsylvanians who have tested positive, at 41 percent, are between the ages of 25 and 49, according to the state Health Department.
Men and people with underlying health issues, including diabetes, appear to be more at risk of contracting coronavirus for reasons so far unexplained, Levine said.
Focus on sobriety
During the daily briefing, Levine cautioned people battling an addiction to focus on their sobriety.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, opioid addiction was the state's biggest health crisis and that issue hasn't gone away, she said.
"Continue to put your recovery first. Treatment is a life-sustaining activity," said Levine.
Although there is a statewide stay-at-home order and all nonessential businesses are closed, Levine said drug and alcohol treatment is available and AA and NA meetings are still being held. A list of resources is available at the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs website at ddap.pa.gov.
Religious leaders urged to find alternatives
The stay-at-home order does not limit the operation of religious institutions, Gov. Tom Wolf on Saturday encouraged religious leaders to "find alternatives to in-person gatherings and to avoid endangering their congregants. Individuals should not gather in religious buildings or homes for services or celebrations until the stay-at-home order is lifted.
"I know that we’re nearing several holidays, including major religious holidays like Easter and Passover,” he said. “I am encouraging religious leaders hosting a holiday celebration to consider an alternative that does not bring people together in-person.
Resources
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will host a tele-town hall at 4 p.m. Tuesday to provide an update on the VA's COVID-19 response efforts. Residents can join by calling 844-227-7557.
A resource guide for municipalities, nonprofit and community organizations has been created to help individuals, families and groups find federal, state, local and private funding sources. It is available at pasenategop.com
"Since the state first ramped up its efforts to contain COVID-19 a few weeks ago, my office has responded to thousands of calls and emails from concerned citizens, business owners, municipal officials and nonprofit groups who did not know where else to turn during these uncertain times," said state Rep. John Gordner of the reason for the resource guide.
Also Saturday, Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin announced the creation of the Pennsylvania Manufacturing Call to Action Portal, which will organize manufacturers that are producing COVID-19-related products and supplies or can pivot to producing COVID-19-related supplies.
“As we work to protect public health and safety and create a robust supply chain, we know that there are manufacturers across the commonwealth who are willing and able to help,” said Davin. “This portal will help facilitate the connections businesses need to get critical COVID-19-related products to market or retrofit their operations to begin production of those products.”