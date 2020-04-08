To the surprise of sporting goods store owners and anglers in the Valley, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission — in consultation with Gov. Tom Wolf, the state Department of Health, and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources — opened the 2020 statewide trout season on Tuesday.
But with the opening comes some restrictions.
According to Tim Schaeffer, Fish and Boat Commission executive director, anglers and boaters must abide by social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control Wolf’s stay-at-home Order regarding COVID-19.
“We realize that this announcement is another disruption to tradition, but it is in the best interest of public health and safety,” Schaeffer said. “We have already seen that anglers and boaters across the commonwealth are willing to adapt their behavior to include social distancing, and we ask everyone to follow their lead while enjoying outdoor activities during this challenging time. The trout we have been stocking has had time to spread out, and so should you.”
The surprise was a welcome one for Valley residents.
“I slept in and came right here when I heard,” Cade Balestrini, of Sunbury, said as he fished. “I have been keeping active but this was nice to get this surprise.”
Even sporting goods store owners were unaware of the change prior to the announcement.
“We had no idea until 8 a.m.,” Ken Young, owner of Young’s Sporting Goods, in Northumberland said.
“We are trying to get bait and we have had calls for people to get licenses. People can come to our window or send us an email and we will print them out. No one is allowed to come into the store. We will also sell them bait out of the window.”
Ken Maurer, owner of Southside Sports, in Sunbury, also said the announcement caught him by surprise.
“We had no idea this was coming and now we are swamped,” he said. “We have some bait and are out of some stuff. We have a truck coming and we will get through it one way or another.”
Mauer said April is usually his busiest time. This is just unbelievable it is the worst-case scenario because April is our best sales time of the year so we just always looked forward to it and we aren’t ready. We will do what we have to do to get ready now.”
Anglers and boaters should limit travel by fishing close to home, cover their faces with a mask or other cloth covering, keep a distance of at least six feet from others (the length of arm with an outstretched fishing rod is a good guide), only go fishing with members of their families living in the same household, and never share fishing gear with others, Schaeffer said.
“The decision to open trout season immediately is intended to discourage concentrated gatherings of people that may have occurred on the traditional opening day, to minimize intrastate and interstate travel, and to reduce the threat of illegal poaching in waters that have already been stocked,” he said.
DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said the measure was taken in order to help relieve stress for people stuck in their homes.
“Outdoor recreational activities, including fishing, lift our spirits and help relieve stress, but they need to be done with attention to social distancing guidelines to help protect ourselves and others and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Adams Dunn said. “That means practicing physical distancing of six feet, avoiding crowds and staying close to home, and being prepared with a mask and hand sanitizer.”