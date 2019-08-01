The State Police at Selinsgrove will be relocating to a new larger building on the property in Penn Township that will feature a helicopter pad, shooting range and impound lot.
Plans have been submitted by Republic Development Corp., of Mexico, for approval in the Snyder County township to build on property in Pawling Station about one-quarter mile west of the current police station off Universal Road, township manager Julie Hartley said.
Once the project is approved, state police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski said, construction is expected to take about 18 months.
"The main reason for the move revolves around space and safety," he said.
The state has been leasing the existing 6,153-square-foot building for 20 years and pays $6,457 a month, Tarkowski said.
The proposed new building will be 8,246-square-feet and the monthly $21,989 lease will cover the building rental, utilities and mowing as well as the helicopter pad, shooting range and vehicle impound lot.
"The additional evidence storage space and facility upgrades are required to meet the operational needs of the department and keep our personnel and visitors to the station safe," Tarkowski said.