The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) reminds Pennsylvania residents to remain vigilant about scams attempting to take advantage of the coronavirus vaccine.
Below are some of the scams that are already circulating:
• Emails claiming to offer a vaccine waiting list, early access, or doses shipped to your home. These emails may have poor grammar and spelling and links that may contain malware that, once installed on the victim’s computer, steal information.
• Texts, robocalls, or messages on other platforms containing links to websites that promise the vaccine but solicit personally-identifying information (PII) such as addresses, banking or credit card information. The sites may claim to be official sites belonging to manufacturers, medical providers, or public health organizations and may be difficult to spot as fake.
• Social media posts with disinformation or misinformation about the vaccine’s origins or efficacy or claims of political motivation. These posts may really be selling worthless or harmful products.
The state police recommend that you did not give money or personal information to anyone who requests it in exchange for special access to the vaccine. Public health agencies are giving guidance on vaccine availability, including when it will be available for wide distribution.
