The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) reported a record net income for 2019-20 despite experiencing its first annual sales decline in 26 years.
According to unaudited financial results released by the state on Wednesday, while liquor and sales taxes in the last fiscal year totaled $2.56 billion — or $110.9 million less than the previous year, the PLCB had a net income of $208.7 million in the last fiscal year. That's a record net income for the state agency and $17.7 million more than was collected the previous year.
Until the COVID-19 pandemic, the PLCB had achieved steady sales growth each year for the past 26 years. For eight months of the fiscal year 2019-20, sales were on a record pace; and then beginning in the middle of March, retail stores temporarily closed and e-commerce operations were briefly suspended in support of COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Contributions to state and local governments and other beneficiaries totaled $745.1 million for the fiscal year.
A total of $694.8 million in contributions to the state general fund helped finance Pennsylvania’s schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement and public safety initiatives.