The state department of health announced two deaths to Northumberland County on Monday, one each that had been attributed to Montour and Snyder counties.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said changes were made across Pennsylvania as officials begin to use more consistent data regarding the state's 4,505 coronavirus-related fatalities. Four Valley residents' deaths have been attributed to the virus.
"A coroner would list where the death occurred. We list them by county of residence and that is why some have changed," Levine said during her daily briefing. "From now on it will be consistent."
A third Valley personal care or nursing home — in Union County — has a positive COVID-19 case. According to the state Department of Health, an employee at an unidentified Union County facility has tested positive. Two facilities in Union County have one case, while one resident of a Northumberland County location has tested positive.
Pennsylvania health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday for the eighth day in a row. Officials also announced 87 new deaths.
Following Levine's press conference, the Department of Health sent out a series of tweets adding more clarification to the changing death totals.
"Extensive work was done to look at official death records (and) counties will see some changes in counts," one tweet read. "Example: if a person residing in a nursing home died from #COVID19 but maintained a residence in another county, their death is counted in county-of-residence listed on the death record."
The statewide total of confirmed and probable cases in the state is now 63,056 with 822 new cases on Monday. There were six new cases in the Valley, four in Union County and two in Northumberland County.
Locally, since health officials began tracking data in March, there have been 277 cases: 143 in Northumberland County, 51 in Union, 50 in Montour and 33 in Snyder.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,626 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,111 cases among employees, for a total of 15,737 at 561 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 3,086 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
There have been 277,553 negative tests conducted statewide, health officials said.
Trails to open
Trails through Pennsylvania state forests that all-terrain vehicles can use will be opening a bit early this year to limit crowds during the first-day rush.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said the trails will open on Tuesday, three days earlier than normal.
The agency also announced that Tuesday will be opening day for motorcycle trails in Bald Eagle State Forest.
All-terrain vehicles can use state forest trails within 11 designated systems but are not allowed on state forest roads or in state parks and game lands.
Pocono safety
More than 150 businesses in the Pocono Mountains tourism zone are making a public pledge to abide by cleaning and social distancing guidelines as they reopen after the monthslong shutdown.
The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau said Monday that the vow includes surveying staff for health problems when they start a work shift, training and the use of personal protective gear.
Some of the restrictions will be loosened on Friday in Wayne and Carbon counties, which are scheduled to move to the “yellow” phase and permit more business openings. Pike and Monroe counties, however, remain in the more restrictive red phase.