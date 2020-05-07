Pennsylvania health officials announced another 310 deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, giving the state nearly 1,000 deaths over the last three days.
The State Department of Health previously announced the sharp increases in deaths are related to data reconciliation from various resources. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has said the deaths occurred within the last two weeks.
With Thursday's new deaths, the state has now seen 3,416 residents die from the novel coronavirus. Of the deaths statewide, 2,355 are related to nursing or personal care homes.
Two new Valley cases — one each in Union and Northumberland counties — were part of 1,070 confirmed cases statewide. All 67 counties have accounted for 52,915 confirmed cases since the state began tracking data in mid-March. It was the first day this since Saturday with more than 1,000 new cases.
There have been 235 total cases in the Valley: 112 in Northumberland, 50 in Montour, 40 in Union and 33 in Snyder. Snyder County has not had a new case since April 26; Montour County's last confirmed case was May 3.
There have been 47 confirmed cases in Sunbury, followed by Danville (30), Selinsgrove (18), Milton (15), Shamokin (13) and Mifflinburg (10).
According to state data, 2,429 state residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. That total is down 132 from Wednesday's data release. There are 517 residents on ventilators, down 37 from Wednesday. Eleven Valley residents are on ventilators today, 10 in Montour and 1 in Union.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have recovered.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
Unemployment claims
Self-employed people, gig workers and others not normally eligible for unemployment compensation were able to start filing backdated claims Thursday under a new federal benefits program being administered by the state.
Since March 15, more than 174,000 people have applied to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which is being administered by the state’s unemployment compensation office. The state began accepting applications April 18 but wasn’t able to pay benefits while it built out the system.
Work on the system was completed Thursday morning, and it is now fully operational, the Department of Labor & Industry said. Eligible workers should receive their initial payments within a week of filing their claims.
A record 1.7 million Pennsylvanians have filed for regular unemployment compensation since mid-March as the pandemic — and the state’s efforts to contain it — caused economic devastation.
Lawsuit
The family of a meat processing plant worker who died of COVID-19 has sued the company and several affiliates, saying his death was the result of negligence in responding to the epidemic.
The wrongful death lawsuit filed in Philadelphia on Thursday concerns Enock Benjamin, who was a union shop steward at the JBS beef processing plant in Souderton, the largest facility of its kind east of Chicago.
It says he died of respiratory failure related to COVID-19 on April 3.
The lawsuit claims JBS was slow to provide personal protective equipment or to arrange its more than 1,000 workers far enough apart to avoid contagion.
Messages seeking comment were left at the plant and with a JBS spokesman.