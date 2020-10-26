State: Substantial virus growth continues in Montour, Northumberland counties

All four Valley counties saw more cases and a higher incidence rate of COVID-19 in the most recent update to the state's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, while three of four counties also saw an increase in testing positivity rate for the novel coronavirus.
Montour and Northumberland counties are also among 15 counties considered to have substantial levels of growth. The state departments of Education and Health will speak to representatives of school districts within those counties about how to manage during the pandemic.
The state Department of Health released the data on Monday, measuring the seven-day window from Oct. 16-22.
Statewide, metrics the Department of Health reviews to determine a course of action are all on the rise. The latest seven-day window saw increases in cases (1,278 more), incidence rate (79.1 cases per 100,000 residents, up from 69.1) and positivity test rate (5.0 percent, up from, 4.2 percent) over the previous week.
The statewide average for daily hospitalizations also jumped last week from 759.1 to 936.0, while the number of patients being treated on ventilators increased its daily average to 100.6.
The state uses two metrics — incidence rate and testing positivity rate — to recommend schools in counties with high rates shift to full remote or a hybrid learning model. Substantial growth is more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of more than 10 percent. Moderate growth is 10 to 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5 to 10 percent. Low growth is an incidence rate of fewer than 10 cases and a positivity rate of less than five percent.
Montour and Northumberland counties are considered substantial transmission. It marks the fourth week in a row Montour County has had substantial growth with an incidence rate of 170.0 cases per 100,000 residents. Montour County also fits into the moderate positivity rate at 6.3 percent, up from 4.9 percent last week.
Northumberland County has an incidence rate of 106.5 after having 31 more cases this week than the previous week. The county's positive test rate also jumped to 5.1 percent.
According to guidance from the state Department of Education, schools in counties with substantial growth for two consecutive weeks are recommended to go to full remote learning. At the moderate level, the state recommends “blended learning model or full remote learning model.”
Danville Area School District has used a hybrid bridge model for high school students since early September — with half of the student body attending every other day based on last names and learning remotely on days they aren’t in school. The district has extended the model through the end of November.
While Snyder County saw increases in new cases, incidence rate and positivity rate, it remained below substantial or moderate growth or testing rates. With 25 new cases last week, Snyder County had an incidence rate of 61.7 cases (up from 44.4) and a positivity test rate of 4.6 percent (up from 2.2 percent).
Union County remained level with a 1.2 percent positivity test rate this week. There were 43 new cases (up from 40 the previous week), which led to an incidence rate of 96.0 cases.
Statewide, the DOH reports were there 10,127 cases last week, up from 8,849.