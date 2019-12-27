MIDDLEBURG — The state Supreme Court has upheld Craig L. Poust’s rape conviction.
Poust, 45, of Port Trevorton, was convicted by a Snyder County jury in 2012 for the drug-related sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.
He was sentenced to a 10-year to 25-year state prison sentence, which is being served consecutively to the 8- to 18-year sentence he received for his October 2016 conviction on weapons and drug charges.
Poust appealed the convictions in the two cases and the state Superior Court rejected both. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court affirmed Poust’s rape conviction.
“I am gratified that the Supreme Court has affirmed the jury’s guilty verdict," said District Attorney Michael Piecuch. "This validates the courage of all the women who spoke up about Craig Poust’s crimes.”
Poust is still facing additional charges, along with Chanel H. Kantz, for allegedly drugging and raping two other women in 2014.
