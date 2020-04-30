State health officials announced four new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Valley on Thursday, part of 1,397 cases across Pennsylvania pushing the statewide total to more than 45,000.
All 67 counties have cases of COVID-19 the Department of Health. The 45,763 patients across the state have either recovered, are quarantined at home, or are hospitalized. According to state data, 2,706 Pennsylvanians are still hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, including 562 on ventilators.
There have now been 209 confirmed cases in the Valley: 93 in Northumberland (an increase of one), 47 in Montour, 33 in Snyder, and 36 in Union County, an increase of 3 from Wednesday's data.
The department also reported another 97 deaths on Thursday, giving the state a total of 2,292. In nursing and personal care homes, there are 8,112 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,032 cases among employees, for a total of 9,144 at 468 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
There are still six confirmed cases — 4 residents and 2 employees — at an unidentified nursing or personal care center.
Milk giveaway
More than 4,000 gallons of free milk will be distributed Monday as part of a partnership between the Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and National Beef.
The giveaway will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at the former Kmart parking lot at 3819 N. Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
The public is invited to “pop your trunk” to receive up to two gallons of free milk per car in a drive-thru style giveaway. The United Way will also be distributing fabric masks to the public on Monday. This will be their last distribution of masks to the public.
DFA, a national dairy cooperative owned by dairy farm families across the U.S., has already donated more than 100,000 gallons of milk throughout five states including Pennsylvania.
“As a dairy cooperative owned by family farmers across the country, we are dedicated to helping provide nutritious food for family tables,” said Jennifer Huson, senior director of marketing, council affairs and industry relations for DFA Northeast. “Knowing that millions of Americans are struggling right now to make ends meet and with food banks being a critical local resource to help feed those families, we knew that we had to figure out a solution.”
Hospital aid
More than 30 Pennsylvania hospitals got $324 million in emergency state aid to support them during the early stages of the pandemic, the Wolf administration said Thursday.
Hospitals lost revenue as they canceled elective surgeries and appointments, while also spending enormously to get ready for a surge in coronavirus patients.
The state's Hospital Emergency Loan Program, or HELP, is providing hospitals with short-term low-interest aid diverted from unused funds originally set aside for water and sewer infrastructure projects.
The money is expected to be repaid by the end of September after hospitals receive federal aid authorized in March.