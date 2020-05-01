Three Valley counties have one new confirmed COVID-19 case according to the latest data released from the state Department of Health.
With Friday's newest numbers, there have been 213 cases in the Valley: 95 in Northumberland County, 48 in Montour, 37 in Union and 33 in Snyder County. Northumberland County has two new cases as of Friday, while Montour and Union had one each.
State health officials announced another 1,208 new cases Friday, giving the state 46,971 since data was first tracked last month. Another 62 COVID-19 related deaths were announced, pushing the statewide death total for the novel coronavirus to 2,354.
The majority of the deaths have occurred in state nursing and personal care homes. Of the state's deaths, two-thirds — 1,560 of 2,354 — have been nursing home patients.
There are still six cases at an unidentified nursing facility in Northumberland County, including four residents and two employees. There are no other confirmed cases in living facilities in the other three regional counties.
Data from the Knowledge Center Hospital Information System shows that 2,680 Pennsylvanians hospitalized on Friday. Of that total, 573 were on ventilators. Health care providers are using 1,413 ventilators across the state and have, 5,343 available. Six ventilators are being used in the Valley, all in Montour County.
In the state's ZIP code data, Sunbury still has the Valley's largest total with 41 confirmed cases. Danville added one more on Friday and now has 28 confirmed cases, followed by Selinsgrove (18), Milton (15) and Shamokin (11). Mifflinburg has had nine cases while Lewisburg has eight.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 8,478 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,097 cases among employees, for a total of 9,575 at 474 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Approximately 2,878 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.