LEWISBURG — State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-23, encourages middle and high school students to share their ideas about how to support agriculture in Pennsylvania as part of the third annual “Talk To Your State Senator” statewide video competition.
The contest, sponsored by the Senate of Pennsylvania and Rutter’s, is open to Pennsylvania students in grades 6 through 12, including all public school, private school and home school students. Participants are encouraged to submit video entries of no longer than 3 minutes that promote the future of farming in Pennsylvania.
A total of $10,000 in prizes will be awarded through the PA 529 college savings program administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Treasury. Prizes will be deposited into a college savings account in the winner(s) name. Videos will be judged based on creativity, content and effectiveness of message delivery.
The contest is open through Jan. 31. Winners will be announced in May. More information on the contest is available online at www.legis.state.pa.us/talk-to-your-state-senator/.
