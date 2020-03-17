SELINSGROVE — Bucknell University student Kevin Eifert loaded his mattress into the Ideal Self Storage unit on Lori Lane Monday morning along with several other items removed from his dorm room in the past few days.
"My mattress was the last to go because I needed somewhere to sleep," the junior said as he closed the tailgate on his pickup truck before heading home to New Jersey.
Ideal Self Storage property and office manager Lindsey Raup manages four facilities in Lewisburg, Sunbury and Selinsgrove and said all 300 units at the Lewisburg location filled up quickly following Bucknell's announcement that classes would be canceled Monday and Tuesday and students would begin online classes Wednesday through the spring semester.
That left many students who were away on spring break just a few days to clean out their dorm rooms.
Junior Maggie Barton keeps her belongings in storage during the summer rather than haul them back and forth each year from her Raleigh, N.C., home.
"I totally get it why they had to" cancel in-class instruction," she said. "I just wish we had more time."
"Our main focus is just helping the kids," said Raup of how her staff has fielded calls and questions from students and their parents about getting belongings into storage. "These aren't just local kids, they're from around the country and from other countries."
Eifert had the task of moving all of the items in the two-person dorm room he occupied with a student who was studying in Italy when the coronavirus pandemic spread there. He has since returned home, but Eifert said he did not return to the campus.
"It's devastating," said Mateo Conde, a Bucknell junior from Massachusetts. "Some people from China and Europe can't get back home."
Raup said she and her staff have been doing what they can to alleviate customer stress.
"Students are flustered because there's so much to do in so little time," she said, adding that staff is "sanitizing nonstop" the office counters, handles, and keypads on all the units.