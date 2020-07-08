Strong thunderstorms fueled by building heat and humidity Wednesday evening brought a lightning show, strong rain and winds, and power outages to parts of the Susquehanna Valley.
The storm knocked down trees across the Valley — one fell onto a house on Turtle Creek Road in East Buffalo Township — and lightning struck at least one home, on West Wood Drive, also in East Buffalo, according to public 911 radio communications.
“When you get storms like this, they develop high in the atmosphere,” said David Houk, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather. “There’s turbulence within the storm itself, a lot of upward motion, then a downward motion (along with the rain) and you get these storms that are not widespread but severe.
“When you have those strong winds going up, that thunderstorms have, there has to be compensation in and around that storm. When that air starts rushing back down, you can have those damaging winds like that.”
Houk said the storm did not seem to have indicators that it would be conducive to producing tornadoes, but that storms like this can produce gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour or more.
The storms knocked out power to more than 2,600 households in the Valley, many in the Lewisburg area, including 1,401 in East Buffalo Township, according to Citizens’ Electric of Lewisburg. As of 10:30 p.m., the firm still reported 75 customers without power in East Buffalo and estimated repairs would be complete and service restored by 2 a.m.
At the same time, PPL reported 237 Valley customers without power, including 115 in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County, one of the hardest-hit regions outside of the Lewisburg area. PPL estimated crews would have service restored between 1 and 2 a.m. for those customers.
The storm path was easy to track, Houk said, because of the severity of the lightning strikes involved with it.
“There was big cluster of lightning strikes in Lycoming County, then it seemed to come together more in eastern Union and particularly once you got down into Snyder County,” he said.
“(The storm) was kind of running along the border of Northumberland County all the way down.”
Houk said he received reports of trees down all along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
Only isolated thunderstorms are forecast today, despite more hot and humid weather, because a low-pressure system in South Carolina will lead to a more gradual upward motion, Houk said.
“As we head into Friday and Saturday, the storm system (moving north) will stay mainly east and bring a swath of 2-4 inches of rain from Philadelphia to Allentown and southeastern New York. We’ll kind of be on the fringe.
“We won’t get any heavy, washout rain, but there could be a couple of showers and thunderstorms on both days. It’s going to stay warm and humid.”
Houk called Sunday the pick of the weekend, as drier air is expected to fill in behind the storm.