Stovepipe ignites mattress, causing minor damage to farmhouse

BEAVER SPRINGS — A mattress left against a woodstove pipe ignited, causing a minor fire at a farmhouse in Spring Township, western Snyder County, late Thursday afternoon.
Beaver Springs Fire Chief Erik Markley said fire crews contained the fire, which started on the second floor, in about 10 minutes. There were no injuries and the six occupants of the home can stay there.
"There was very little damage," Markley said.
That was mostly in the attic of the home, located at 12857 Stage Road.
The fire started just before 5 p.m.
Homeowner Eli Hostetler, who lives in the two-story wood home with his wife and their four boys, said he was working at his sawmill near his house when he noticed the fire. He told a neighbor to call 911.
"We did what we could to keep it down till they got here," Hostetler said.
Neighbor Manasses Yoder also noticed the fire.
"I was in my house and I seen something going on, so I come down here," Yoder said as he stood in front of the Hostetler home.
Firefighters from Beaver Springs, Beavertown, Middleburg, McClure, Bannerville and Kreamer responded to the alarm, Markley said. They were back in service within two hours.