SUNBURY — Valley swimmers wondering if they are safe in community pools have nothing to worry about, according to the state Department Of Health.
"We have had no reports of anything major in that area," press secretary Nate Wardle said. "It is important the pool operator maintains the pool. We do go out to visit sites as we see fit."
The department regulates all pools except those at a private residence. This includes pools, spas and beaches at private clubs, hotels, motels, campgrounds, water parks and community pools, Wardle said. "All pools must record test results for disinfectant and pH levels at least twice a day," he said.
The state department responds when complaints are received, if repeat bacteria failures occur, if violations are not addressed and for regular inspections. Wardle said.
"The state monitors disinfectant and pH levels, checks bacteria monitoring records, checks that lifeguard requirements are satisfied, reviews life safety equipment, reviews electrical safety documentation, examines filtration and disinfection devices, checks circulation and turnover requirements and reviews the violation report history," Wardle said.
Cryptosporidium outbreaks are on the rise, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
The CDC says outbreaks of the summertime parasite — called "Crypto" for short — that causes diarrhea that can last for three weeks, increased an average of 13% each year from 2009 to 2017.
The parasite is spread through human or animal infected fecal matter. The CDC says people have been getting sick after swallowing the parasite in contaminated water or food or after coming in contact with infected people or animals.
State law requires pools to test the water twice a day and complete a bacteria test once a week.
In the case of the Sunbury Community Pool and the Oppenheimer Playground, city employee Tammy Forbes does the daily testing and then Pace Analytical, of Shamokin, does the complete test.
A complete "chain of custody document" is completed and if anything were to be out of the ordinary the city would be made aware as well as the state. Wardle said from there if any issues were to come up the state would send an inspector to the site and the pool could be closed down.
Sunbury, according to Forbes and Wardle, has had zero issues with the pool.
"We take great care of this," said Councilman Jim Eister, who is in charge of the city's parks and recreation. "We are very cautious of the water. This pool serves our community and we take pride in making sure it is always at the correct levels and safe for everyone to enjoy."
Tony Standford, who is in charge of the Lewisburg Community Pool, said they use Seewald Laboratories, of Williamsport, which does the same tasks as Sunbury.
"We test the water and we have the lab come in once a week and make sure," Standford said. "I think everyone is very cautious of the testing and making sure all the pools are safe."
The Selinsgrove Community Pool is run by the pool board. Board President Richard Mease said the group follows all state laws.
"We do exactly what everyone else does and we test the water and make sure everything is safe," he said. "We get our water tested once a week through the lab and if there is even a slight chance of anything we make sure to correct it."
The Selinsgrove pool also used Seewald Laboratories, Mease said.
In Montour County, the Danville Area Community Center, tests the water three times a day and then Fairway Labs, outside of Williamsport, comes to the pool once a week to take a sample, according to pool manager Richard Knouse.
"They then conduct tests," Knouse said. "If anything shows up they call me and we take care of it, but it rarely happens."
Health officials review monthly reports of the 7,000 pools across the state, Wardle said.
“To make sure the disinfectant is at the level it needs to be and the pH needs to be, and we have access to that data at any time,” Wardle said.
The Department of Health can shut down a pool for repeat violations or for serious violations but Wardle said so far in 2019 pools have been doing a good job.
"Obviously at the beginning of the year, water quality has to get to where it has to be and we see issues," Wardle said. "But once those are ironed out there really hasn't been any major issues across the state so far and really nothing that has even given us a red flag yet."
Wardle said the state takes complaints seriously and investigates each one.
"It's great to know each pool is watching out," Valley pool patron Karen Diehl, of Milton, said. "I like to visit each pool and relax. And to know we have staff members through the Valley making sure our kids are safe is just a great feeling."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.