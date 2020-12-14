A strong storm could leave upwards of a foot of snow on the Valley beginning Wednesday afternoon, said a meteorologist.
The snowfall total is likely to eclipse the entire total of last year, 6.2 inches, said Carl Erickson, of AccuWeather, in State College.
Erickson, on Monday night, said the scientific model tracing the path of the storm could add or subtract two inches from the expected foot of snow.
“We have a classic situation,” he said, “of cold air from the north meeting a storm system that will come up the coast — and the moisture produced, thanks to the cold air, will result in snow.
The snowfall should begin early afternoon, 1-3 p.m. Erickson said, stick around for 12 hours and be gone by early Thursday morning.
Anticipating the storm, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials today will participate in a statewide web conference with department staff, weather experts and officials from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and state police to discuss the upcoming weather and preparations or sharing resources as needed.
Pretreatment, and specific usage of salt, brine or anti-skid materials will be determined based on weather forecasted, said Kimberly Smith, PennDOT Safety Press Officer, on Monday.
The department begins preparing for the upcoming winter season each spring by assessing inventory and beginning to order necessary materials and equipment for the next winter season, she said.
“Each fall, department personnel ensure all equipment is ready for the winter season and staff is provided updated training,” she explained. Besides reviewing snow routes, “we meet with municipalities, emergency agencies and other stakeholders to discuss the approach for the upcoming winter season.”
District 3-0 which covers, Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties has over 37,000 tons of salt on hand in preparation for the upcoming winter season.
“We have plenty of resources on hand locally and across the district to handle whatever amount of snow arrives on Wednesday,” Smith said.
During inclement weather, Smith said, the department “will extend snow plowing operations as necessary for 24-hour coverage.”
While snow is falling, roads will not be free of ice and snow, Smith said, “because plow trucks take a period of time to complete the plowing/treating on their assigned route. As such, if snow is falling at 1 inch per hour, for example, and a truck takes three hours to return to the start of its route, 3 inches of snow has fallen between when the route was originally plowed and when the truck re-plows it.”
Avoid all unnecessary travel during a snow event, PennDOT advises. If you must travel, make sure your vehicle is prepared for winter travel. If traveling, stay 6 car lengths behind a snow plow and never try to pass a plow.