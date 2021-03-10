MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West School District director of curriculum and instruction Joe Stroup will replace retiring Superintendent Rick Musselman when he retires June 30.
The school board unanimously tapped Stroup to take over the helm when Musselman leaves after seven years.
"Rick is going to be sorely missed," said board president Victor Abate who lauded Musselman for uniting the district with a "firm but fair" leadership style after a tumultuous period following the resignation of former Superintendent Wesley Knapp who left the district rather than challenge 36 allegations of neglect of duty and incompetence charged by the board. "He pulled the district together and had a knack for hiring the right people."
Musselman, who said he plans to focus on his wood-working hobby in retirement, credited the administrative team he assembled and a good working relationship with the board for his success.
"Joe is extremely in tune with what's going on not only at Midd-West but in education," he said.
Stroup said it is an "honor" that the board selected him to lead the district. Prior to joining the Midd-West district seven years ago, he served for six years as a middle school principal and director of educational services in the Newport School Distri; eight years as an elementary principal in the Juniata County School District and seven years as a teacher and coach in the Greenwood School District.
The school board is scheduled to approve Stroup's salary at a public meeting later this month. Musselman is paid $151,330 a year.
Some of the challenges Stroup said he expects to face will be finding funding for education in the wake of a health pandemic.
"How do we pay for it when the stimulus money goes away," he said. "Another big focus for the next year is a return to normalcy while still promoting safety. We'll continue to strive for excellence in everything we do."
Stroup and Abate expect the transfer will be seamless since Stroup and Musselman have worked so closely for the past seven years.
Some of Musselman's accomplishments cited by Abate have been completing building projects without raising taxes, proposing operating budgets over the years with a single, one-half mill of tax increase and a money-saving solar energy project.