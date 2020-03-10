Student named Midd-West's first High School All-American

MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West High School senior Carter Knepp is a stand-out student and athlete.
The 18-year-old was named High School All-American by the United Soccer Coaches Association, a distinction he accepted in January at an award ceremony in Baltimore.
"It's just nice to be recognized," the midfielder said.
Knepp was joined at the ceremony by his parents, Brian and Erica Knepp, and older brother, Ethan.
Midd-West School District Athletic Director Bree Soloman said Knepp is the first student from the western Snyder County school district to receive the honor and is among only four Pennsylvania students to receive it this year.
"He had a real good season last year and this year," she said, describing Knepp as a talented athlete who supports others. "He makes people around him better."
Throughout his high school career, Knepp has maintained straight As and is planning to study biomedical engineering at the University of Pittsburgh in the fall.
His favorite experience was the two-week trip he took to Germany last summer with members of the German Club.
He's been able to balance athletics and academics by not getting overly focused and taking the time to relax.
During the spring, Knepp assists the junior high soccer coach.
"I enjoy the game a lot and there were older people who helped me out when I was younger," he said. "I just want to give back."
High School Principal Thor Edmiston said Knepp is soft-spoken and impactful.
"He's a quiet leader," Edmiston said.