SELINSGROVE — Danville High School seniors Kylee Cush and Linae Williams are among more than 100 Valley students in the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation Youth in Philanthropy program deciding which nonprofit organizations will be the beneficiary of thousands of dollars this spring.
"We're learning how to give back to the community," said Cush who along with Williams has been in the program for three years.
This year, students from 11 school districts are taking part in the grant program. Selinsgrove and Midd-West Area School Districts are participating for the first time and will each district will receive up to $5,000 to award in grants.
The money is provided by private sponsors, area businesses and foundations.
"The students make the decision on where the money goes based on a needs-based assessment" that they conduct, said Karri Harter, administrative assistant at the foundation. "It's more work than they thought it would be but its also more rewarding."
New to the 15-year-old program is the requirement that the students interview grant applicants.
Hearing personal stories first hand about the needs in the community from providers help students "make a connection" and enhances their engagement, said foundation senior program officer Christine Orlando.
Danville High School guidance counselor Gary Grozier said the program shows students "what services nonprofits provide. It gives them an idea of other aspects of their community."
Cush said it has been an "eye-opener" to learn the needs of the community and see the impact funding has on programs her school has supported in the past, including Camp Victor, the Millville summer camp for special-needs children.
Williams said the most mentioned need raised in their surveys this year is for more accessible youth recreation and help in reducing stress and anxiety.
Selinsgrove High School advisor Tracy Hepner said the survey conducted by her students revealed that many respondents are interested in supporting horse riding therapy and installing a washer and dryer at the school for free use by students.
"That was surprising," she said.
The deadline for applying for grants is March 6 and an award ceremony will be held April 7 at the Danville High School.
Last year, the students in the program gave $38,500 to a wide range of nonprofit organizations.