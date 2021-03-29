SELINSGROVE — High school students from Selinsgrove Area joined several Susquehanna University students in competing for $2,250 in awards for business ideas during the university's business pitch competition, House of Hawks.
Michael Stebila and Samuel Laudenslager, Selinsgrove Area High School students, entered with Schwell, a fragrance patch that sits on the tongue of the shoe in an unnoticeable way to combat unpleasant odors.
The school also gave out a new Audience Choice Award for high school entrepreneurs. The inaugural award went to cousin duo Madison Stebila and Dominic Parise, both students at Selinsgrove Area High School, for EnjoyEmploy, an application to help students find part-time employment.
Logan Frank ’22, a Susquehanna University accounting major, walked away with the grand prize of $1,000. He pitched L5 Lacrosse, an application that would connect college lacrosse players with youth players for individual training. The revenue generated by the trainers would be split between the trainers, L5 Lacrosse and lacrosse-based nonprofit organizations of the trainer’s choosing, thereby growing lacrosse participation. Frank also won the $250 Audience Choice Award.
Ryleigh Edmonds ’21, a business administration major, won the $500 second-place award for Flat Out Florals, a business that preserves flowers and other botanical bits of nature to make products that can be worn, displayed or used in everyday life.
Marcellus Martin ’22, a business administration major, won the $250 third-place prize for Dorm Drop, a food delivery app that delivers from on-campus dining locations.