Study ranks most dangerous songs to listen to while driving

A new study, released by Chinese researchers, suggests that Green Day's "American Idiot" is the most dangerous song to listen to while you're driving.
The safest song: Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven."
Researchers (Wen H. Sze, Zeng, and Hu), at South China University Of Technology, reached that conclusion, saying that songs with 120 beats per minute (BPM) or higher are more likely to make you drive faster and thus risk dangerous maneuvers.
Drew Kelly, former morning personality on 94KX, said, laughing, "I don't believe it. It's bad science.
No matter how fast or slow a song is, you react to it emotionally — that's what the best music does, he said, "and any song can be distracting. But to make a blanket statement about fast versus slow songs. You can't do that."
"American Idiot" was deemed the most dangerous song tested because of its tempo. At 189 beats per minute, it was the fastest song tested, while other tracks considered to be "light" we as slow as 80 beats per minute.
The second and third most dangerous songs were Miley Cyrus' "Party in the USA" and the Killers' "Mr. Brightside."
Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Under the Bridge" and Drake's "God's Plan" were the second and third safest songs, according to the study.
This study used 20 drivers and 60 driving simulation tests, according to the abstract.
The association between in-vehicle music listening, physiological and psychological response, and driving performance was studied, measuring "perceived mental workload, standard deviation of speed, and frequency of lane crossing."
In most cases, rock music caused the drivers to change lanes more frequently, while heart rate also increased. In all cases, rock music led to the subjects increasing their driving speed.
Scott Snellings, a Texas-based personal injury attorney who has developed a trial practice representing clients who suffered moderate to catastrophic injuries due to someone else's negligence. When he first heard of the study, he said, he sent out posts, offering his legal opinion, should this ever be used as a defense.
"I came across it the same way, as a posting by various media outlets," he said Thursday. "I know there have been studies like this before in Britain. They had eight subjects in the study and each drove 500 miles two segments of 250 miles listening to different types of music. They had similar results in terms of what the study is showing: higher tempo songs are going to lead to more aggressive, distracted driving. The study is anecdotal. The sample sizes are so small but the conclusion was anything with a tempo higher than your heart rate kind of starts to get hazardous.
It is a little bit of an eye-roller, but I think it is a fun study to be able to talk about, he said, especially since in the Chinese study, the number one most dangerous song is 'American Idiot.' Of course, it comes out of China so it makes you wonder about their song selection."
One interesting thing, Snellings said, is they broke the study up by the driver's mood. They had irritable, optimistic, calm and sad. The calm drivers didn't seem to be as aroused as the other ones when the higher tempo music played. And the irritable ones had what researchers called a higher mental workload and were more easily distracted.
"I have no idea how they measured that," he said, "but it seems to be statistically driven.
"Legally," Snellings said, "I could see it used someday as a criminal defense. 'Look, I wasn't swerving because I was drunk, I was listening to Metallica.' Or, 'I had no idea that listening to American Idiot made me more aggressive.' I could see that. Not sure it would work though."