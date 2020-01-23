Darrell Willis Sr. was the first African-American theater major to graduate from Susquehanna University.
The alumnus (1970-74) was also the first disc jockey on the college's radio station, WQSU. He played football, ran track and was the first president of the black student union — which the university started in 1972.
On Thursday, the trailblazer returned to the university on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Week to read part of King's final speech, "I've Been to the Mountaintop," given April 3, 1968, the day before his assassination.
"My hope today was, if by me coming to do this, one person was to go to the library and pick up a book on or about Dr. King and read a little further, then as far as I'm concerned I've done my duty," said Willis following the speech.
Monica Prince, assistant professor in English and creative writing at the school, teaches activist and performance writing, said she had seen a recording of the speech a long time ago but that she wasn't prepared for Willis' rendition.
"I appreciated the gearing up ... He's not even really up here at that point in the speech and then it just increases the energy," she said. "It very much felt like we were in a baptist church and I like that. That was great. It was fabulous."
Willis' rousing speech also drew compliments from senior English literature and German double major Naomi Campbell.
"It was very empowering," she said. "Even though he was simply reading the speech, he read it with such energy that you could just feel it reverberate in your body and you felt kind of like the people originally listening to the speech — just that empowerment and hope for a better future."
Willis set up the speech by introducing himself, explaining the extreme circumstances surrounding it and discussing his a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with King's oldest child, Yolanda King. It involved being stuck in a broken elevator in North Carolina, her sizing him up as an actor fit to play her father in "The Meeting" — a play featuring King and Malcolm X — and her offer to answer three questions.
"I asked her what was it like during the last year of his life," he said. "She said it was really, absolutely terrible. One thing I remember was that she said he started smoking more cigarettes."
That year, the family had to change their phone number 25 times because they were getting so many prank calls.
"Probably the scariest thing was she said that during the last year of his life he had a very, very hard time keeping his food down," Willis said.
Willis said King graduated high school at age 16, Morehouse College at age 20 and had his Ph.D. by age 26. King was set to return to the college and replace then-president Benjamin Mayes, a friend of King's father, when he retired.
"That was the plan," Willis said. "But as we say whenever you're working on a piece about Dr. King, you talk about Rosa Parks. You say, 'and then, a woman took a bus ride.'"
Later, Willis conducted a performance workshop in Prince's performance poetry class.
Prince said it's important to think of King as more than just what we're taught in elementary school.
"We teach Dr. King in elementary school as he was a civil rights activist," she said. "He fought for equality. Everyone knows 'I Have a Dream,' but they don't know the whole speech. They don't know the most famous part was ad-libbed."
King had finished his written speech, when Mahalia Jackson said, "Tell them about the dream, Martin," and he just improvised the rest, Prince said.
King also backed worker's unions and spoke out against Vietnam, she said.
"When we forget about the other aspects of Dr. King we tend to ignore what he stood for, which was that the movement requires more than one person. And he says that at the end of the speech, when he says I might not get there with you, but we're going to get there," Prince said, paraphrasing the end of "I've Been to the Mountaintop." "That's kind of what I learned from the speech. We might not all be there to reap the benefits of what we're fighting for, but that doesn't mean it's not worth fighting for."