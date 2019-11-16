SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University ranks among the top 10 percent of U.S. universities for career-long earnings, according to a Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce report.
Susquehanna ranks number 338 among 4,500 colleges and universities nationwide for salary earned over the length of a career, the report said.
The university is 24th among four-year, private universities in Pennsylvania. Other universities within the top 25 include the University of Pennsylvania, Carnegie Mellon, Lehigh and Duquesne universities and Swarthmore College.
The report found that by the end of their careers, Susquehanna graduates could expect to earn an additional $1 million in today’s dollars than if they had not gone to college.
“These results demonstrate that a college education continues to be a wise investment for a young person preparing for a prosperous future,” said Susquehanna University President Jonathan D. Green. “Not only do (SU) college graduates earn significantly more over their lifetimes than those who do not complete college degrees, a Susquehanna education prepares its graduates to be informed and engaged citizens, which benefits us all.”
— MARCIA MOORE