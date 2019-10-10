SELINSGROVE — Dave Ramsaran has been appointed provost and dean of faculty at Susquehanna University.
Ramsaran was chosen following a national search and will serve as the university's chief academic officer, a position he's held on an interim basis since July.
He joined the faculty in 2000 as an assistant professor in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology, later becoming a department chairman and full professor in 2010.
“Dave’s long tenure at Susquehanna gives him valuable insight into the external forces that are shaping higher education, and the respect he enjoys among his colleagues, his commitment to student success and his ability to interpret data will be especially important assets for Susquehanna in the coming years,” university President Jonathan D. Green said. “I look forward to the work we will do together as we continue Susquehanna’s strong tradition of academic excellence.”
Ramsaran has taught courses on the principles of sociology, diversity, quantitative research methods, sociological theory, social stratification, economic sociology and Caribbean culture. He credits his upbringing in Trinidad with influencing his scholarly interest in economic development policy and its effect on people.
“I am looking forward to taking my 17 years of experience in the classroom and using it to influence university policy to improve student success,” Ramsaran said. “I also hope to use my experience as a faculty member to promote faculty development through scholarly research and creative activity.”
