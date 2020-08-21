SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has received a $1.3 million U.S. Department of Education TRIO Student Support Services grant for student academic development.
"This award will make Susquehanna's transformative education a reality for many more deserving students, allowing us to enhance academic supports for eligible students as they prepare for careers and graduate programs," SU President Jonathan D. Green said.
The federal grant is one of eight designed to help students build a successful and meaningful post-secondary education and will be implemented at SU during the next five years.
The university will use the funds to expand academic tutoring services for eligible students; add a retention specialist position who will aid students at risk of leaving school due to academic, financial or personal reasons; expand graduate school counseling; establish a summer program for incoming students that will foster a sense of community, a telementoring program to connect students with SU alumni and an emergency fund to support students enrolled in online courses during summer and winter breaks.
Nicholas Clark, associate professor and chair of the Department of Political Science, served as the lead faculty member supporting the submission of Susquehanna’s TRIO grant application.