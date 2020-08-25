SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Board of Trustees has adopted a statement reaffirming the university’s pledge to continue fostering initiatives pertaining to diversity, inclusion and equity.
“We are deeply concerned about the current racial strife and division that exist in our country and are keenly aware that Susquehanna University is not immune from the environment and institutional systems that enable … structural oppression,” the board said in a statement released Monday. “The university mission statement and our commitment to those whom we serve require our Board of Trustees to address current racial and social injustices that have a direct impact on our campus.”
The statement affirms support for University President Jonathan D. Green’s recent establishment of CenSUs: Everyone Counts task force comprised of faculty, staff, students and trustees that is charged with ensuring “that the campus is a safe and supportive community in which all are assured an opportunity to thrive as students, scholars and employees.”
The task force has been working through the summer to develop recommendations for action steps to be undertaken throughout the year. Already underway are reviews of Public Safety and the university’s partnerships with regional law enforcement, campus facilities, website and social media strategies and student-centered education.
"While acknowledging the past important and successful initiatives of the university on issues of diversity, inclusion and equity, current events make us acutely cognizant that there remains significant work to be done as we strive to foster a living, learning and working educational environment serving the broad university community," the board statement said.