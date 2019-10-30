SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Elizabeth Ennis was recently nominated for a Barrymore Award for Excellence in Theatre for costume design on The Color Purple at Theatre Horizon in Philadelphia.
Ennis is artist of costumes at Susquehanna where she manages the costume shop, designs productions and teaches courses in stage makeup, costume production and costume design. She continues to freelance professionally in central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in musical theater with a minor in Italian and European studies from American University and a master’s degree in design with a concentration in costume from Temple University.
The Barrymore Awards for Excellence in Theatre are named in honor of the famed Philadelphia-based acting family. Since 1994, the awards have been a nationally recognized symbol of professional theatre in the Philadelphia region. They help raise the bar for the work produced by local theatres and individual artists while increasing public awareness of the richness and diversity of Philadelphia's theatre community
Theatre Horizon’s staging of The Color Purple earned the award for Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical.
— MARCIA MOORE