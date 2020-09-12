SELINSGROVE — Since the COVID-19 pandemic has sidelined football at Susquehanna University this season, assistant coach Alan Zemaitis will put the athletes to work in the community and, hopefully, help bridge racial divisions.
"I've had a chance to look at what's going on with COVID and the social and racial divide between people right now and I started brainstorming," said Zemaitis of his decision to develop a service project, Season of Service (SOS). "SOS is a signal for help" and what the athletes will be addressing as they work in the community and engage with residents.
"The lack of football is an opportunity for us to get connected with the community," he said of the team. "It's the most diverse group at Susquehanna. We can be an example of what it means to work together. That's how things get accomplished."
One of the first projects the group will take on is making improvements at Kidsgrove, the nonprofit playground on Sassafras Street in Selinsgrove.
Dick Norman founded the playground 23 years ago and several of his family members and other volunteers continue to maintain it.
"We really need this boost. We've been so burned out," said Kidsgrove board member Jill Reber.
On Saturday, Zemaitis met with Norman, Reber and other board members to discuss what areas of the outdoor space need to be addressed.
As they walked the grounds, Zemaitis took notes of trees that need to be removed, structures that need to be relocated and play equipment that needs to be stained.
Malcolm Derk, director of grants and foundation relations at SU, is connecting Zemaitis with municipal and community leaders to help him expand the reach of SOS.
"Alan deserves all the credit for thinking of ways to engage athletes in a special way and let the community see the very best of SU," said Derk.
Zemaitis, a former All American defensive back at Penn State, has lived in the area for eight years.
"I really like the community. It's given our family a sense of home," he said, adding that he's especially pleased that SOS will tackle Kidsgrove as its first project. "My kids love it. It's a great space.
In the future when COVID-19 restrictions abate, Zemaitis said, he'd like SOS to extend to surrounding communities.
"While we're working we can be engaging in conversation and lowering walls," he said.