SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Freshwater Research Institute is offering an educational program for children attending the Selinsgrove’s Regional Engagement Center.
Matt Wilson, a scientist with the university's Freshwater Research Institute and several student researchers will teach students, from kindergarten to fifth grade, about aquatic insects and fish found in the Susquehanna River and Penns Creek.
The program will be held from 9:15 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the boat launch on the Isle of Que's South Front Street.
It is one of several programs offered to children attending the community center by Susquehanna's Center for Environmental Education and Research.
— MARCIA MOORE