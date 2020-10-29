SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University grew 1,128 pounds of produce in its Campus Garden this season and donated all of it to local groups.
The record amount of fruit and vegetables harvested was donated to the Regional Engagement Center (REC) and Loaves & Fishes Food Bank, both in Selinsgrove, and Haven Ministries and Sunshine Corner in Sunbury.
More than 30 varieties of fruits, vegetables and herbs were grown in the 15,000-square-foot garden that features 50 raised beds and six in-ground plots.
Some of the produce donated to the REC supplemented a weekly food distribution to 150 families and individuals during COVID-19 restrictions.
"Our deliveries from Susquehanna have gone from colorful heirloom tomatoes, buttery lettuce and delicious herbs to gourds, peppers and beets and we couldn't be more grateful," said Kelly Feiler, executive director of the REC. “With our location and the support of SU, we can work toward educating the next generation to eat and live more sustainably with what they can get from the Earth.
Work on the garden has been led through the David and Sharon Johnson Center for Civic Engagement and Center for Environmental Education and Research.
The university also harvested 205 pounds of honey, which will be used and sold on campus with the proceeds supporting the Beekeeping Club's seven hives.
— MARCIA MOORE