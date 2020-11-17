SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has joined the new Liberal Arts Colleges Racial Equity Leadership Alliance as one of more than 50 colleges and universities uniting to address the racial challenges and circumstances facing higher education institutions.
“Racial equity is one of the thorniest challenges we face as a nation and world,” University President Jonathan D. Green said. “As part of our mission at Susquehanna, we prepare citizen leaders who appreciate, understand and celebrate difference and champion racial equity. It is an honor to be part of an alliance of peer institutions that is dedicated to helping each other advance this important work.”
Led by the University of Southern California Race and Equity Center, the alliance serves its member institutions by supporting their racial equity work.
The resources provided include a monthly racial equity eConvening series beginning in January 2021. The sessions will be delivered by the experts from USC’s Equity Institutes
There is also an online portal of equity-related resources and tools, accessible to all employees at member universities and workplace climate surveys, administered by USC’s Race and Equity Center, that will measure a range of topics related to how employees experience their work environment.
Presidents of alliance member colleges will meet quarterly to share strategies, seek advice, and identify ways to leverage the alliance for collective impact on racial equity in higher education.
Michael Dixon, chief inclusion and diversity officer, will oversee Susquehanna’s membership in the alliance.
“Susquehanna is continuing to move in an upward and onward direction regarding inclusion, diversity and equity initiatives on our campus,” Dixon said. “Active participation in this alliance will allow the focus for this type of work to be centered in the small, private, liberal arts context.”
In June, Green launched CenSUs: Everyone Counts, a task force composed of faculty, staff and students established to assure the campus is an inviting community to all.