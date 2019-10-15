SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University is ranked in the top five universities in Pennsylvania for post-graduate job placement, according to Zippia Inc.’
Zippia operates a website with career information for professionals across industries and its latest ranking was for the 10 best colleges for jobs in Pennsylvania.
Using data from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard tool, Zippia searched employment levels 10 years past graduation and analyzed 121 public and nonprofit, four-year institutions in Pennsylvania that offer at least a bachelor’s degree.
Susquehanna’s Class of 2018 outcomes show that 76.3 percent were employed and 94.3 percent were either employed or in graduate or professional school.
—MARCIA MOORE