SELINSGROVE — Reading Area Community College (RACC) graduates will be offered guaranteed admission to Susquehanna University under a transfer agreement signed by the schools' presidents.
SU President Jonathan Green and RACC President Susan D. Looney signed the agreement that will allow graduates of the community college to pursue their bachelor's degree at the Selinsgrove university.
RACC students who submit a letter of intent to enter Susquehanna prior to completing 30 transferable credit hours will have the following benefits: guaranteed admission into a bachelor’s degree program with third-year status at Susquehanna upon completion of their Associate in Arts or Associate in Science degree; eligibility for an academic scholarship from Susquehanna of up to $31,000 per year based on their RACC grade point average at the time of application; and eligibility for an additional $5,000 scholarship from Susquehanna per year if students are members of Phi Theta Kappa honor society.
“A college education continues to be a sound investment for any individual who is preparing for a prosperous future,” Green said. “We look forward to ensuring a smooth transition for RACC graduates who come to Susquehanna to complete their bachelor’s degree in preparation for an even brighter future.
“RACC is committed to creating partnerships that encourage students to complete their associate degree before transferring,” Looney said. “Our graduates are highly valued by our college and university partners, and we are excited that Susquehanna University has committed to a seamless transfer to their bachelor’s degree programs.”
This is the second articulation agreement Susquehanna has joined in the past year. In September 2020, Susquehanna signed an articulation agreement with Harrisburg Area Community College that offers guaranteed admission to Susquehanna for associate-degree graduates to pursue their bachelor’s degree.
— MARCIA MOORE