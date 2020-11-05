Legal challenges mounted by President Donald Trump’s campaign team are “likely not to go anywhere” because the allegations of non-systematic or discriminatory voting procedures are baseless, a Susquehanna University professor said during a panel discussion on the election.
Alison Merril, a political science professor whose courses include constitutional law, explained that aside from setting the date of the general election, federal government lacks any control on how state governments run elections.
Courts in Michigan and Georgia on Thursday tossed lawsuits filed this week by Trump’s campaign. An appellate ruling in Pennsylvania allowed party and campaign observers to get closer to election workers to watch the processing of mail-in ballots in Philadelphia. The order didn’t halt the continued counting of ballots in Pennsylvania, however.
The Trump campaign is attempting to intervene to become the lead complainant in pending cases in the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the state’s three-day grace period to receive mail-in ballots through 5 p.m. Friday. A decision hasn’t been rendered.
The U.S. Supreme Court last month declined without comment to enact an emergency stay to the grace period but conservative justices indicated the matter could be heard post-election.
“These are honestly pretty baseless lawsuits,” Merril said before speaking directly to a potential challenge in the nation’s high court. “Chances are the Supreme Court won’t touch it with a 10-foot pole because there’s no constitutional basis for these legal challenges.”
Faculty from Susquehanna’s Department of Political Science answered questions about election law, polling and the potential victor in the 2020 presidential race during the discussion, “The Political and Legal Implications of the Election.”
Nick Clark, associate professor and chair of the Department of Political Science, gave Democratic challenger Joe Biden a “95 percent” chance of victory based on how the race stood as of 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Results in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, Alaska, Georgia and North Carolina all remained undecided at the time.
Clark said mail-in votes being counted in Pennsylvania overwhelmingly favored Biden and at the time of the discussion, had dropped Trump’s lead in the state below 100,000 votes. He said Biden’s campaign was nervous about the outcome in Georgia, which he said was closer but one he expected to go to the former vice president.
“There’s a small chance, and it’s a very small chance, that President Trump comes back in Arizona,” Clark said.
Associate Professor Rolfe Peterson and Clark each spoke to Trump’s supporters calling the legitimacy of the election into question. Peterson said it was part of the president’s campaign strategy.
“I think his base will likely question the legitimacy of it for some years to come,” Clark said.