SELINSGROVE — Geneive Henry, professor and chair of Susquehanna University’s Department of Chemistry, has been awarded the Outstanding Mentorship Award from the Chemistry Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research.
The award recognizes excellence in mentoring of undergraduate researchers. Henry has mentored more than 50 students in biochemistry, biology, biomedical sciences and chemistry as well as students and faculty from underrepresented groups.
Henry earned her bachelor’s degree in chemistry with first-class honors and her doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of the West Indies. She joined the faculty at Susquehanna in 2003.
She is one of three recipients of this year’s Outstanding Mentorship Award which includes $500 cash, a certificate of recognition, a one-year individual membership to CUR funded by the Chemistry Division, and a letter of commendation.
— MARCIA MOORE